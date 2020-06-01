Major League Soccer players boycott training in apparent labour impasse

Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg (16) takes a goal kick during his team's home opener against New York City FC during MLS action in Toronto on Saturday March 7, 2020. Players from Toronto FC, Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps boycotted training Monday in an apparent labour impasse between the MLS and the MLS Players Association. Players from other teams also stayed home amidst reports they faced a threatened lockout by the league. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young