Canada's Pospisil facing uncertainty of ATP season among COVID-19 outbreak

Canada's Vasek Pospisil returns the ball to Russia's Andrey Rublev during their Davis Cup semifinal match in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Pospisil was in Indian Wells, Calif., last Monday practising for the BNP Paribas Open when the tournament, one of the biggest on the tennis schedule, was cancelled over COVID-19 concerns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bernat Armangue