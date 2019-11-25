Jackson Jeffcoat adds Grey Cup for family's football championship total

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jackson Jeffcoat (94) celebrates sacking Ottawa Redblacks quarterback William Arndt (8) during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, July 19, 2019. Jeffcoat, the six-foot-three, 253-pound defensive end had two of the six sacks a relentless Winnipeg defence registered Sunday in the Blue Bombers' stunning 33-12 Grey Cup victory at McMahon Stadium. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods