Mikheyev recovering in hospital, expected to miss at least 3 months after laceration injury

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88), Justin Holl (3), Jake Muzzin (8) and John Tavares (91) surround Ilya Mikheyev to celebrate his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Newark, N.J. The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Saturday that Mikheyev had successful surgery to repair an artery and tendons in his wrist that were severed during the team’s game against the New Jersey Devils last night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bill Kostroun