Dean, Drysdale, Buck, Shulman, Michaels up for Frick Award

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 1968, file photo, former pitching ace Dizzy Dean smiles in Detroit. Late Hall of Fame pitchers Dizzy Dean and Don Drysdale are candidates for the Hall’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting, along with Fox’s Joe Buck, ESPN’s Dan Shulman and NBC's Al Michaels. Dave Campbell, Ernesto Jerez and Buddy Blattner also are finalists, the Hall said Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvan Quinn, File)