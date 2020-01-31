Friday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Detroit 2

Washington 5 Ottawa 3

Vegas 4 Carolina 3

Boston 2 Winnipeg 1

Edmonton 4 St. Louis 2

Tampa Bay 4 Anaheim 3

---

AHL

Toronto 6 Charlotte 2

Utica 3 Cleveland 0

Hershey 4 Bridgeport 1

W-B/Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 4 Syracuse 2

Binghamton 3 Providence 1

Hartford 6 Springfield 3

Belleville 4 Laval 3

San Antonio 3 Texas 2

Manitoba 4 Rockford 3 (SO)

Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 1

Milwaukee 7 Chicago 3

Colorado 4 Tucson 3

San Diego 5 San Jose 3

Ontario 4 Bakersfield 3

---

NBA

Toronto 105 Detroit 92

Brooklyn 133 Chicago 118

Houston 128 Dallas 121

New Orleans 139 Memphis 111

Denver 127 Milwaukee 115

Oklahoma City 111 Phoenix 107

Portland 127 L.A. Lakers 119

---

NLL

Georgia 12 Philadelphia 11

Toronto 12 Halifax 9

Buffalo 16 Rochester 15 (OT)

---

