Gimme five: Canadians to watch Monday at the Pan American Games

Canada's Katherine Uchida competes in rhythmic gymnastics at the Lima Pan American Games on Saturday, Aug. 03, 2019.One of five Canadians to watch Monday at the Pan American Games.The Toronto native won silver in the all-around competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-COC, David Jackson, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

 GAC/TB

LIMA, Peru - Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Monday at the Pan American Games:

JENNIFER ABEL (DIVING)

Canada's all-time leader in world aquatics championships medals looks to add a second 2019 Pan Am gold in the women's three-metre event.

JESSICA GUO (FENCING)

The 14-year-old from Toronto in making her multi-sport Games debut at the Pan Ams in the foil events.

MEN'S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM

Canada (3-0) takes on Trinidad and Tobago (0-3) in a quarterfinal. The winner of the tournament will earn a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

WOMEN'S WATER POLO TEAM

Canada battles Peru on Day 2 of the competition. Water polo also is holding an Olympic qualifier at the Pan Ams.

KATHERINE UCHIDA (RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS)

The Toronto native won silver in the all-around competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.