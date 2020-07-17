Film tracks Rulon Gardner's highs, lows in years since gold

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2000, file photo, Rulon Gardner, right, of the United States, holds the arm of Aleksandr Karelin, of Russia, during the final bout in the 130kg class of Greco-Roman wrestling event at the Summer Olympic Games in Sydney. An Olympic Channel documentary debuting Wednesday, July 22, 2020, chronicles the highs and lows of Rulon Gardner in the 20 years since his stunning gold-medal victory in the 2000 Olympics. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara, File)