Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore continues to get treatment for his injured quad.
But there is no word yet on when he might return from the injury that forced him out of Sunday's 1-0 win over Columbus Crew SC on the final day of the MLS regular season.
Altidore has already been withdrawn from the U.S. squad that is playing Canada at BMO Field on Oct. 15 in CONCACAF Nations League play.
Toronto is hosting D.C. United four days later in a first-round playoff game.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.
