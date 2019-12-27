Canada's Alexis Lafreniere shows he's more than just skill at world juniors

Canada's Alexis Lafreniere smiles during practice at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Kevin Bahl thought he knew Lafreniere. And in many ways, he did. Touted as the projected No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft for some time, Lafreniere had a ridiculous 70 points in 32 games this season with the Rimouski Oceanic - Sidney Crosby's old junior team - before joining up with Canada ahead of the world junior hockey championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz