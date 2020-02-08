BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Alex Formenton scored his 22nd goal of the season at 2:36 of overtime as the Belleville Senators edged the Laval Rocket on Saturday in the American Hockey League.

Jean-Christophe Beaudin and Erik Brannstrom recorded the other goals for Belleville (32-14-4), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators.

Charles Hudon, with his team-leading 24th goal of the season, and Riley Barber replied for Laval (23-19-7), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 20-of-22 shots to improve his record to 13-5-3 this season.

Cayden Primeau made 30 saves in defeat.

Both the Rocket and Senators went 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2020.

