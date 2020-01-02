Thursday's Games
World Junior Hockey Championship
At Czech Republic
Relegation
Germany 4 Kazakhstan 0
Quarterfinals
Russia 3 Switzerland 1
Canada 6 Slovakia 1
Sweden 5 Czech Republic 0
Finland 1 United States 0
---
NHL
Columbus 2 Boston 1 (OT)
Buffalo 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 2 Montreal 1
New Jersey 2 N.Y. Islanders 1
San Jose 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)
Florida 6 Ottawa 3
Toronto 6 Winnipeg 3
Arizona 4 Anaheim 2
Calgary 4 N.Y. Rangers 3
Colorado 7 St. Louis 3
Vancouver 7 Chicago 5
Vegas 5 Philadelphia 4
---
AHL
Texas 2 Chicago 1 (OT)
---
NBA
Charlotte 109 Cleveland 106
Denver 124 Indiana 116
Miami 84 Toronto 76
Minnesota 99 Golden State 84
Utah 102 Chicago 98
Dallas 123 Brooklyn 111
Oklahoma City 109 San Antonio 103
Sacramento 128 Memphis 123
L.A. Clippers 126 Detroit 112
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Atlanta at Boston, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
