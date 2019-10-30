Injured Andreescu eliminated at WTA Finals

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine hits a return shot against Simona Halep of Romania in their WTA Finals Tennis Tournament in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

 AW

SHENZHEN, China - Canada's Bianca Andreescu has been eliminated from the WTA Finals after retiring from her match against Karolina Pliskova today with a left knee injury.

Andreescu came up limping after returning a serve in the third game. She then had her left knee taped up, but clearly struggled with her movement afterward.

Andreescu retired after dropping the first set 6-3. She is now 0-2 at the season-ending, US$14-million event and can't advance to the semifinals.

Pliskova will advance and play Simona Halep for a semifinal spot.

