AP source: Cowboys, Elliott have deal, ending long holdout

FILE - In this June 12, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott smiles as he walks off the field after participating in drills at the team's NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have agreed on a $90 million, six-year contract extension that will make him the NFL's highest-paid running back and end a holdout that lasted the entire preseason, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)