NORTH BAY, Ont. - Reigning world champion Silvana Tirinzoni will carry a perfect record into the playoffs at the first Grand Slam of Curling event of the season.
The Swiss skip improved to 4-0 at the Masters with a 5-4 win over Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., on Friday in Draw 11.
A steal of two in the sixth gave Tirinzoni's rink a 5-2 lead and the team held on for the win.
Einarson dropped to 2-2 and had to wait for other results to determine her playoff fate.
Team Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., improved to 2-1 with an 8-3 win over reigning national champion Chelsea Carey of Calgary. Carey (1-3) was eliminated with the loss.
Sayaka Yoshimura of Japan locked up a playoff spot, improving to 3-1 with a 5-4 win over Switzerland's Elena Stern (2-2).
In the other women's game, Winnipeg's Theresa Cannon beat Scotland's Eve Muirhead 7-6. Both teams are out of playoff contention.
In the lone men's game of Draw 11, two-time reigning world champion Niklas Edin of Sweden beat Regina's Team Matt Dunstone 6-5.
Edin (1-3) is out of the playoffs, while Dunstone (3-1) has clinched a spot.
The final two draws of group play were scheduled for later Friday.
Quarterfinals and semifinals are Saturday with finals on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.