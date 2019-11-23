LAVAL, Que. - Nikolay Goldobin had a hat trick as the Utica Comets doubled the Laval Rocket 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.
Jonah Gadjovich had the other goal for Utica (11-7-1), the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks. Michael DiPietro made 41 saves for the win.
David Sklenicka and Riley Barber both scored in the second period for Laval (11-7-3), the minor league club of the Montreal Canadiens.
Charlie Lindgren stopped 22-of-25 shots in net for the Rocket.
The Comets were 1 for 2 on the power play and Laval could not score on its one man advantage.
