Canadian tennis stars experiencing mixed results heading into Rogers Cup

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns a shot to Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during the Miami Open tennis tournament on March 24, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Back in late March, with teenagers Denis Shapovalov and Félix Auger-Aliassime making the semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami and another teen, Bianca Andreescu, winning Indian Wells, Canadian tennis seemed poised for a proper explosion. Four months later, it hasn’t quite turned out that way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gaston De Cardenas