Former NFL player Berger forever grateful for late father's influence

Denver Broncos punter Mitch Berger waits for the ball while warming up prior to the start an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., on November 15, 2009. Mitch Berger will forever be indebted to his father. Berger, 48, played 16 NFL seasons (1994-2009) with 11 teams. Twice he was named an All-Pro and won a Super Bowl in 2008 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Berger says he owes it all to his father, Donald, who died July 19 at age 80 following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rob Carr