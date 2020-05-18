U Sports grapples with how to play with no student-athletes in class

University of Calgary Dinos quarterback Josiah Joseph runs the ball during second half USports Hardy Cup football championship action against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, in Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Joseph is prepared to live a monk's life to quarterback the University of Calgary Dinos this year.Canadian universities are rolling out plans to restrict student access to campuses and increase online learning for the fall semester in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh