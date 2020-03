Alexander Bolshunov of Russia, left, and Alex Harvey of St-Ferreol-les-Neiges Que. race during the men's 15 km pursuit free Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the COOP FIS cross country world cup in Quebec City. The World Cup cross-country ski event this weekend in Quebec City has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot