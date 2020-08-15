VanVleet: Raptors will shake hand of any team that can beat them four times

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet, left, and OG Anunoby react after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. When Toronto tipped of the season without superstar Kawhi Leonard, virtually nobody figured the NBA defending champions would have any hope of repeating. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ashley Landis, Pool