Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams likely out for next game

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. throws a pass during first half CFL football actiion against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, in Montreal on July 4, 2019.The Montreal Alouettes likely will be missing starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., for Friday's game against the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders. Adams remains in concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head in a loss against the Ottawa Redblacks last Friday night. Adams did not practise on Monday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes