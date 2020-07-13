'The time has come:' Manitoba mayor calls on hockey team to change name

Native American leaders protest against the Redskins team name outside U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins in Minneapolis on Oct. 24, 2019. Brandon Burley felt his chest tighten as news spread Washington's NFL team was going to change its controversial name. The mayor of Morden thought it was the right decision, but also recognized what it meant for his rural Manitoba community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Bruce Kluckhohn