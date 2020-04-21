Jason Spezza believes rocky season will benefit young Maple Leafs

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, right, stops a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza during a shootout in an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. Spezza's start to his first season with the Maple Leafs didn't start as planned. Often a healthy scratch under former Toronto head coach Mike Babcock, the veteran centre eventually found a groove once Sheldon Keefe took over behind the bench. And with the NHL season currently paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spezza is eager to eventually get back on the ice.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez