Former Jays infielder Damaso Garcia, a two-time all-star, dead at 63

Damaso Garcia, left, is restrained by Toronto Blue Jays' manager Bobby Cox as he protests a called strike by umpire Derryl Cousins, left, in the first inning of Friday's game against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium, July 12, 1985 in Anaheim. Former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Damaso Garcia, a two-time all-star and major part of the club's rise to prominence, has died at the age of 63. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Reed Saxon