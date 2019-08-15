Thursday's Games

CFL

Winnipeg 32 B.C. 16

---

MLB

American League

Seattle 7 Detroit 2

Cleveland 19 N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 13 Texas 6

L.A. Angels 8 Chicago White Sox 7

Oakland 7 Houston 6

National Leauge

Miami 13 L.A. Dodgers 7

Philadelphia 7 Chicago Cubs 5

Cincinnati 2 St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10 Atlanta 8

San Francisco 7 Arizona 0

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Edmonton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 6-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 3-1), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5) at Texas (Minor 11-6), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-11), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 5-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-5) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-10) at Colorado (Márquez 11-5), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Leake 9-9), 9:40 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 2-5), 8:15 p.m.

---

