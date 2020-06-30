World Rugby cancels rest of Sevens Series, Canada women finish 3rd and men 8th

World Rugby has cancelled the remaining rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series due to the global pandemic, awarding New Zealand the men's and women's titles based on the existing standings. Canada's Jake Thiel (left) jumps for the ball against Australia's Nick Malouf during the Challenge Trophy final at the World Rugby Sevens Series action in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday March 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms