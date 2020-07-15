MLS says no new COVID-19 cases among teams still at Florida tournament

Players push and shove after a game official's call during an MLS soccer match in Kissimmee, Fla., Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Major League Soccer reports testing Monday and Tuesday showed no new COVID-19 cases among the 24 teams still competing at the MLS is Back Tournament. In a social media post Tuesday night, the league said 1,519 tests were administered to 1,227 individuals over those two days at its host hotel. THE CANADIAN PRESS-Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP