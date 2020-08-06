Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey named NBA 2K League player of the month

TORONTO - Raptors Uprising GC point guard Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey has been named the NBA 2K League's player of the month for July.
Hailey, the esports league's leading scorer, also won the award in May.
The 30-year-old from Memphis averaged 38.7 points, 9.1 assists and 3.9 steals across nine series wins in July. He shot 76.1 per cent (143-for-188) from the field and 78.0 per cent (46-for-59) from three-point range as the Raptors went undefeated for the third consecutive month, finishing July with a 4-0 record.
Hailey also helped Toronto win its second tournament title of the season. He was named MVP at The Turn tournament as he was in the earlier Tipoff event.
He has also won four player of the week awards this season.
Originally taken 11th overall in the inaugural 2018 NBA 2K League draft, Hailey is the longest-serving Raptors Uprising player.
In 15 regular season matches this season, Hailey is averaging career-bests in points (34.7), assists (8.3), steals (3.6) and field-goal percentage (64.3).
Raptors Uprising (15-0) conclude its regular-season schedule Friday against Cavs Legion GC (4-9).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2020.