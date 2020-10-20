A Scotiabank CONCACAF League match between Haiti's Arcahaie FC and Belize's Verdes FC was postponed just hours before kickoff Tuesday after four players and four staff members from Verdes FC have tested positive for COVID-19.
There was no immediate word from CONCACAF on when the preliminary-round match might be rescheduled. It was scheduled to take place in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
There were also positive tests ahead of the preliminary-round match between El Salvador's CD FAS and Nicaragua's Managua FC, but not enough to change Tuesday's kickoff.
CONCACAF, the governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean, said one CD FAS player and staff member, and one Managua FC player and staff member had tested positive.
The individuals in question had been isolated from their teams. All other players, members of the travelling delegation and match officials tested negative tests and were eligible to participate in the match at San Salvador.
Canadian Premier League champion Forge FC left Tuesday for El Salvador where it is scheduled to play CD Municipal Limeno in San Salvador on Thursday.
The 22-team competition is a feeder tournament, sending the winner and next five best-ranked clubs to the 2021 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.
Originally slated to run from July to November, the CONCACAF League was postponed due to the global pandemic. It kicked off Tuesday and is scheduled to run through Jan. 28.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct, 20, 2020