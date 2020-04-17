Playing sports while sequestered harder for athletes with families

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Ben Chiarot (8) celebrates his game-winning goal with centre Max Domi (13) in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Washington. While the prospect of North America's sports leagues returning to action in a sequestered location is appealing to those looking for a return to normalcy, NHL players Tyler Myers and Chiarot say athletes would need to consider the possibility of being separated form their families for a long period of time.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nick Wass