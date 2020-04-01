Golfer Corey Conners making the most of time at home during social distancing

Corey Conners of Canada watches his tee shot on the 5th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. A year ago, Canadian golfer Conners was at the peak of his professional career after winning the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open. Now, like everyone else trying to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, he's stuck at home wondering what's going to come next. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Lee Jin-man