LAVAL, Que. - Eric Cornel had a goal and an assist to lift the Rochester Americans to a 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket on Friday in the American Hockey League.
Casey Nelson and Sean Malone, while shorthanded, also scored for Rochester (17-4-4). Cornel's goal gave the visitors a 3-1 lead early in the third period.
Charles Hudon and Nikita Jevpalovs replied for the Rocket (15-11-3).
Americans goaltender Jonas Johansson made 35 saves. Laval's Charlie Lindgren stopped 17 shots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2019.
