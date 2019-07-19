Donald (Cowboy) Cerrone to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC Vancouver event

Donald (Cowboy) Cerrone, left, lands a kick to the head of Matt Brown during the UFC 206 fight night held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ont., on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Cerrone will face Justin Gaethje in the main event of a UFC televised card in September in VancouverTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Donald (Cowboy) Cerrone will face Justin Gaethje in the main event of a UFC televised card in September in Vancouver.

Cerrone (36-12-0 with one no contest) is ranked No. 4 among lightweight contenders while Gaethje (20-2-0) is No. 5. The UFC confirmed the matchup Friday.

The card is set for Sept. 14 at Rogers Arena.

Cerrone is coming off a second-round TKO loss — via a doctor's stoppage — to former interim champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 238 last month. Gaethje beat Edson Barboza and James Vick to snap a two-fight losing streak (Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez).

Toronto light-heavyweight Misha Cirkunov will take on Australian Jim (The Brute) Krute on the undercard.

