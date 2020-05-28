ST. PAUL, Minn. - Canadian-born goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh has received his U.S. green card and will no longer occupy an international spot on Minnesota United roster.
Ranjitsingh was born in Pickering, Ont., but opted to represent Trinidad & Tobago where his father was born. He was called up by Trinidad for 2018 World Cup qualifiers and the 2019 Gold Cup and played one half last June of a closed-door friendly loss to Canada prior to the CONCACAF championship.
The 26-year-old keeper, who has represented Trinidad at the under-20 level, came to Minnesota in last year's MLS waiver draft.
He played collegiate soccer at Mercer University and for Ontario club side Sigma FC. He joined Louisville City of the United Soccer League in 2015, helping the club to titles in 2017 and 2018.
Ranjitsingh moved to MLS in December 2018, playing two games for Orlando City SC in 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020.