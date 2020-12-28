AP source: NFL fines Ravens $250,000 for COVID violations

FILE - The Baltimore Ravens walk past the team logo in the end zone during warmups for the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2013, file photo. The Baltimore Ravens were fined $250,000 by the NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols, a person with direct knowledge of the punishment told The Associated Press on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)