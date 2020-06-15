Toronto FC, Whitecaps resume full team training ahead of MLS is Back tournament

Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg (16) takes a goal kick during his team's home opener against New York City FC during MLS action in Toronto on March 7, 2020. Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps resumed full team training Monday ahead of next month's MLS is Back tournament. They join Atlanta United, Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, D.C. United, Houston Dynamo, Inter Miami, Los Angeles Galaxy, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City, Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City in holding full team sessions. The Montreal Impact players are still training in small groups, awaiting approval to go to the next step. The teams are preparing for returning to action at the league's World Cup-style tournament scheduled to run July 8 to Aug. 11 in the Orlando area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young