Ex-Pirates infielder Kang banned 1 year by Korean league

FILE - In this July 28, 2019, file photo, then Pittsburgh Pirates' Jung Ho Kang, of South Korea, reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, in New York. The Korean Baseball Organization has suspended ex-Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang for a year and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service over a series drunk driving cases.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)