Canadians beaten by Belgium in quarterfinals of BetVictor World Cup of Darts

Jeff Smith, of Hampton, N.B., left, and Matt Campbell, of Hamilton, are shown in this handout image provided by the Professional Darts Corporation. Unseeded Canadians Jeff (The Silencer) Smith and Matt (Ginga Ninja) Campbell lost 2-1 to No. 5 Belgium on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the BetVictor World Cup of Darts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-PDC Europe-Kais Bodensieck *MANDATORY CREDIT*