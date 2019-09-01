CALGARY - Wes Short Jr. drained a short birdie putt on the final hole at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club to win the 2019 Shaw Charity Classic.
Short got a fortunate break when his second shot on the par 5, 18th hole just cleared the water before bouncing off a rock and onto the green.
After his eagle attempt came up short, he tapped in a three-foot putt to finish the tournament at 13 under, just one shot ahead of two-time defending champion Scott McCarron.
The start of the final round of the three-day event was delayed by 30 minutes due to thick fog and golfers also had to battle chilly conditions until it warmed up in the afternoon.
Short's round of 4-under 66 included six birdies and two bogeys to give the 55-year-old golfer from Austin, Texas, just his second-ever PGA Tour Champions victory. His last one was also on Canadian soil at the 2014 Quebec Championship.
McCarron rolled in a 39-foot putt for eagle on the 18th hole to card a round of 5-under 65, which pulled him into a tie for the lead with Short and Tom Gillis at 12 under. He then watched as Short made his clutch birdie, while Gillis fell back into fourth spot at 10 under with a double bogey on the last hole.
Second-round leader Steve Flesch shot 69 on Saturday to fall back into third spot alone at 11 under. Joe Durant, Billy Andrade and Tom Byrum finished in a tie for fifth spot at 9 under.
Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member and former Calgary resident Stephen Ames carded a round of 1-under 69 to finish in a tie for 29th with six other golfers at 3 under.
"Besides freezing, it was really good," said Ames, who recently relocated from Vancouver to Turks and Caicos. "When you don't play as often in the cold weather, I tend to struggle a little bit with it. That's always been my nemesis is cold weather."
David Morland IV, of Aurora, Ont., agreed with Ames that the weather didn't help him during the final round. After shooting 64 on Friday in the first round, Morland carded back-to-back scores of 72 to finish in a tie for 36th at 2 under.
"I got off to a little slow start in the fog this morning," said Morland, who double bogeyed his first hole of the day. "I left a couple out there, but I made an eagle and a couple birdies. Overall, you can't be too disappointed. Just come back next year guns ablazin'."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.