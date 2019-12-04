Winnipeg Jets acquire Nick Shore after Leafs place centre on waivers

Toronto Maple Leafs' Nick Shore falls on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Charlie Lindgren as Canadiens' Joel Armia looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. The Winnipeg Jets have claimed centre Shore off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

 pch/GAC

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have claimed centre Nick Shore off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Shore had two goals and one assist in 21 games for the Leafs this season.

The six-foot-one, 191-pound Denver native was signed by the Leafs in the summer after spending last season with Magnitogorsk Metallurg of the Kontinental Hockey League.

Previously, Shore played for the Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames.

The 27-year-old Shore has 56 points (17 goals, 39 assists) in 257 career NHL games.

The Jets also announced defenceman Dmitry Kulikov has been placed on injured reserve.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2019.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.