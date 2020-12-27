Ottawa Senators sign forward Tim Stuetzle to three-year, entry-level contract

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators signed forward Tim Stuetzle to a three-year, entry-level contract on Sunday.
The Sens selected the 18-year-old native of Viersen, Germany with the third overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
“Tim possesses an exceptional blend of both speed and skill and a playmaking ability that our fans are going to enjoy watching for several years to come,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a release. “He’s a dynamic forward who we expect to become a key piece of our roster as we continue trending towards icing an eventual elite-level team.”
Stuetzle had 34 points in 41 games for the Mannheim Eagles in Germany's top pro league last season.
The six-foot-one 187-pound forward is serving as Germany's captain at the 2021 world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2020.