Winnipeg Jets get new goaltender off waivers from Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) makes the save as Montreal Canadiens centre Jake Evans (71) pressures during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

 PMC

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have claimed goaltender Anton Forsberg off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Forsberg, 28, was 1-1-0 with a 3.35 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in three games with the Hurricanes last season. The native of Harnosand, Sweden also played 27 games with Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

Forsberg has a career NHL record of 12-25-4 with a 3.22 GA and .901 save percentage over parts of five seasons with Carolina, Chicago and Columbus.

Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit are the other goalies on Winnipeg's roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.