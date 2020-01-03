Canada's world junior returnees looking for redemption vs. Finland in quarters

Canada's Shane Bowers, from left to right, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Jared McIsaac, Cody Glass, MacKenzie Entwistle and Markus Phillips look on after losing to Finland during overtime quarter-final IIHF world junior hockey championship action in Vancouver on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Canada will meet Finland on Saturday in one of two semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck