Closer by Committee: Montoyo plans to stick with current ninth-inning approach

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Rafael Dolis, right, smiles as he is congratulated by manager Charlie Montoyo after earning the save in a 8-6 win against the Boston Red during an exhibition baseball game, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Fenway Park in Boston. oronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo has several options for the closer role as the post-season approaches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa