MONTREAL - Antoine Dansereau-Leclerc returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown as the Laval Rouge et Or routed the McGill Redmen 39-3 on Saturday in U Sports football action.
The play was part of a 19-point second quarter that saw Laval (5-1) take control of the game with a 29-0 lead.
Rouge et Or quarterback Thomas Bolduc completed just 11-of-27 pass attempts for 184 yards and no touchdowns.
Felix Garand-Gauthier ran in a score for the defending Vanier Cup champions and David Cote was 4-for-4 on made field goals.
McGill (2-5) split quarterbacking duties between two players. Dimitrios Sinodinos was 9 for 24 for 71 yards while Jacob Samuels completed 5-of-5 attempts for 40 yards.
Findlay Brown supplied all of McGill's offence with a 16-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
In other U Sports football action Saturday, the Sherbrooke Vert et Or (2-4) earned a 23-15 home victory over Montreal (6-1) to hand the Carabins their first loss of the season.
This report by The Canadian Press was originally published Oct. 12, 2019.
