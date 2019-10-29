Tuesday's Games
MLB Post-Season
World Series
Washington 7 Houston 2
(Series tied 3-3)
---
NHL
Pittsburgh 7 Philadelphia 1
Boston 5 San Jose 1
Carolina 2 Calgary 1
Washington 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
Detroit 3 Edmonton 1
N.Y. Rangers 4 Tampa Bay 1
Nashville 3 Chicago 0
Dallas 6 Minnesota 3
Anaheim 7 Winnipeg 4
---
AHL
Milwaukee 6 Texas 2
Chicago 2 Tucson 1
---
NBA
Miami 112 Atlanta 97
Dallas 109 Denver 106
L.A. Lakers 120 Memphis 91
---
MLS Playoffs
Western Conference Final
Seattle 3 LAFC 1
---
