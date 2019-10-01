NAGANO, Japan - The Canadian men's volleyball team fell well short against the world's top-ranked squad on Tuesday.
Reigning Olympic champion Brazil swept No. 6 Canada 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-14) in the opening match for both teams at the World Cup.
Captain Nicholas Hoag of Sherbrooke, Que., and Stephen Moar of Aurora, Ont., led Canada with seven kills apiece.
Alan Souza had a match-high 12 kills for Brazil.
"We have a very young team here, but I don't think that was a problem tonight," Hoag said. "I think we lacked a lot of receiving tonight. They served really well and made very few mistakes, and I think we should have fought harder in receive and then our play could have been better."
Canada, which finished seventh at the last World Cup in 2015, faces No. 5 Russia on Wednesday.
The 12 participating teams compete in a single round-robin competition over 11 match days.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.