Umpire Rick Reed, who worked 1991 World Series, dies at 70

FILE - In this April 21, 2006, file photo, Houston Astros manager Phil Garner, left, gets into it with home plate umpire Rick Reed, right, and is thrown out of a baseball game in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Houston. Reed, whose career as a big league umpire spanned three decades and included two All-Star games and a World Series, has died. He was 70. (AP Photo/Tim Johnson, File)