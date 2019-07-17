TORONTO - Simon Karlsson Adjei broke a 1-1 draw in the 67th minute as York9 FC beat Pacific FC 2-1 on Wednesday in Canadian Premiere League action.
Manuel Aparicio opened the scoring for York9 FC (2-1-0) in the 21st minute.
Terran Campbell replied for Pacific FC (0-3-0) in the 66th minute, but the match didn't stay tied for long.
Only a minute later Karlsson Adjei regained the lead for his club and handed Pacific its third loss in a row.
---
FORGE FC 2 HFX Wanderers 0
HAMILTON — Kyle Bekker and Tristan Borges scored four minutes apart in the first half to lead Forge FC (2-1-0) over HFX Wanderers (1-2-0).
---
FC EDMONTON 0 VALOUR FC 0
EDMONTON — FC Edmonton goalkeeper Connor James and (1-1-1) Valour FC's (0-0-1) Tyson Farago kept it a scoreless match after both teams waited out a weather delay.
---
